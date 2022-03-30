Shryock, Wayne L.
November 29, 1933 - March 28, 2022
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Shryock, wife, Shirley Anna Vollmer-Shryock; son, Wayne Shryock. Survived by daughter, Estel (Gary) Ummel; four grandchildren including, Brandy a special granddaughter who has been Wayne's care giver for the last 4 years; one great-grandchild; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service: 1pm Friday, April 1, 2022 with Visitation starting at 12pm, at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services
1702 N. 72nd Street Omaha, NE. 68114 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.