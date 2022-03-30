Shryock, Wayne L.November 29, 1933 - March 28, 2022Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Shryock, wife, Shirley Anna Vollmer-Shryock; son, Wayne Shryock. Survived by daughter, Estel (Gary) Ummel; four grandchildren including, Brandy a special granddaughter who has been Wayne's care giver for the last 4 years; one great-grandchild; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service: 1pm Friday, April 1, 2022 with Visitation starting at 12pm, at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. Interment Calvary Cemetery.Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services1702 N. 72nd Street Omaha, NE. 68114 402-391-2171