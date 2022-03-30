Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne L. Shryock
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
12:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Shryock, Wayne L.

November 29, 1933 - March 28, 2022

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Shryock, wife, Shirley Anna Vollmer-Shryock; son, Wayne Shryock. Survived by daughter, Estel (Gary) Ummel; four grandchildren including, Brandy a special granddaughter who has been Wayne's care giver for the last 4 years; one great-grandchild; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service: 1pm Friday, April 1, 2022 with Visitation starting at 12pm, at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd Street Omaha, NE. 68114 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Apr
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.