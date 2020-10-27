Fitzpatrick, Wayne T.



May 10, 1949 - October 25, 2020



Wayne T. Fitzpatrick, age 71, of Carter Lake, IA, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on May 10, 1949, to the late Edward and Jean (Bower) Fitzpatrick. Wayne was an accountant for many years.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Fitzpatrick; daughters, Toni Reisis (Troy), Nikki Ingram, Beth Sondag (Mark), Thomas Fitzpatrick; mother-in-law, Alice Pelander; siblings, Ed Fitzpatrick (Yoshiko), Mike Fitzpatrick (Cindy), David Fitzpatrick (Dede), Julie Ward (Bobby); four grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.



VISITATION: Thursday October 29, 2020, from 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.