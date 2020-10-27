Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne T. Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick, Wayne T.

May 10, 1949 - October 25, 2020

Wayne T. Fitzpatrick, age 71, of Carter Lake, IA, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on May 10, 1949, to the late Edward and Jean (Bower) Fitzpatrick. Wayne was an accountant for many years.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Fitzpatrick; daughters, Toni Reisis (Troy), Nikki Ingram, Beth Sondag (Mark), Thomas Fitzpatrick; mother-in-law, Alice Pelander; siblings, Ed Fitzpatrick (Yoshiko), Mike Fitzpatrick (Cindy), David Fitzpatrick (Dede), Julie Ward (Bobby); four grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday October 29, 2020, from 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.