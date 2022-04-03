Stockfleth, Weldon I.
March 8, 1942 - March 31, 2022
Age 80. Survived by wife of over 60 years, Judy; children, Jack (Julie), and Sandy Hinton (Joe Landolt); 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne; sisters, Donna Beers, and Janet Cirks; and a host of other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 8, 11am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.