Weldon I. Stockfleth
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Stockfleth, Weldon I.

March 8, 1942 - March 31, 2022

Age 80. Survived by wife of over 60 years, Judy; children, Jack (Julie), and Sandy Hinton (Joe Landolt); 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne; sisters, Donna Beers, and Janet Cirks; and a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 8, 11am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.