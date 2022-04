Baty, Wesley R.August 7, 1955 - March 23, 2021Age 65, of Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by father, Donald; and brother, Mark.Survived by mother, Grace Baty of Bennington; sister, Christine Ellis of Smyra, GA; and sister-in-law, Pam Baty of Sunrise Beach, MO; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece.VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at the Elkhorn Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, also at the funeral Home. Private Inurnment. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222