Baty, Wesley R.
August 7, 1955 - March 23, 2021
Age 65, of Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by father, Donald; and brother, Mark.
Survived by mother, Grace Baty of Bennington; sister, Christine Ellis of Smyra, GA; and sister-in-law, Pam Baty of Sunrise Beach, MO; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece.
VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at the Elkhorn Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, also at the funeral Home. Private Inurnment. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.