Wesley R. Baty
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Baty, Wesley R.

August 7, 1955 - March 23, 2021

Age 65, of Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by father, Donald; and brother, Mark.

Survived by mother, Grace Baty of Bennington; sister, Christine Ellis of Smyra, GA; and sister-in-law, Pam Baty of Sunrise Beach, MO; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece.

VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at the Elkhorn Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, also at the funeral Home. Private Inurnment. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I enjoyed our many visits,sorry to hear of his passing
Sean Juett
March 30, 2021
