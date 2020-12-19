Menu
Willard C. "Bill" Bessey
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Bessey, Willard C. "Bill"

November 4, 1950 - December 17, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Marilla Bessey; and sister, Linda Mayers. Survived by wife, Geri Bessey; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Klawitter; son, Will Bessey; grandchildren, Justin Kies and Trevor Bessey; siblings: Terry Bessey, Paula (Roger) Peek, Bruce Bessey, Kathy Bessey, Laurie (Jeff) Adams; many other family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, December 21, at Forest Lawn. Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

(402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending healing prayers to the Bessey Family. I worked with Bill for many years. He always had some kind of a story to share!
Jan Fochek
December 20, 2020
My condolences to all the family, he will be missed,RIP Bill
MaryAnn Kleckner
December 20, 2020
Condolences to you and your family. Prayers for all involved.. God bless
Tammie Benish
December 19, 2020
My condolences to the Bessey family on Bill's passing. May God grant you peace and comfort during this time.
Ivy Hill
December 19, 2020
My condolences to Bill´s family and siblings. Though we have not spoken since we were kids, it is always sad when we lose family.
Kathy Carrico
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Paula..you are in our prayers
Judy Rosenthal
December 19, 2020
He was a good friend from high school, and quite a good golfer. He was a friendly guy. Sorry for your loss.
Jack Culek
December 19, 2020
Sorry to hear of your brother´s passing.
Dennis Adams
December 19, 2020
Bill and were good friends I were good friends we had many good times together. I missed him after our friendship ended. RIP bill.
Gary points
December 19, 2020
Sorry to hear of your brother´s passing.
Dennis Adams
December 19, 2020
