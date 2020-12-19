Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Bessey, Willard C. "Bill"
November 4, 1950 - December 17, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Marilla Bessey; and sister, Linda Mayers. Survived by wife, Geri Bessey; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Klawitter; son, Will Bessey; grandchildren, Justin Kies and Trevor Bessey; siblings: Terry Bessey, Paula (Roger) Peek, Bruce Bessey, Kathy Bessey, Laurie (Jeff) Adams; many other family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, December 21, at Forest Lawn. Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.