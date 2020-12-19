Bessey, Willard C. "Bill"



November 4, 1950 - December 17, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Marilla Bessey; and sister, Linda Mayers. Survived by wife, Geri Bessey; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Klawitter; son, Will Bessey; grandchildren, Justin Kies and Trevor Bessey; siblings: Terry Bessey, Paula (Roger) Peek, Bruce Bessey, Kathy Bessey, Laurie (Jeff) Adams; many other family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, December 21, at Forest Lawn. Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152



(402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.