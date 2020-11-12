Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willard J. "Jamie" Nixon
Nixon, Willard J. "Jamie"

January 14, 1948 - November 9, 2020

Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972. Preceded by parents, Willard J. "Nick" and Barbara (Huch) Nixon. Survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty Nixon of Council Bluffs; daughter, Alyssia Nixon of Chesapeake, VA; stepsons, William (Mindy) Walker of Maryville, MO, Travis Walker of Council Bluffs; 2 grandchildren, William Walker and Benjamin Walker; brother, Larry Nixon of Council Bluffs.

MEMORIAL SERVICE, Saturday, 2pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family receiving friends on Saturday, from 1-2 pm, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to any Veterans Association.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.