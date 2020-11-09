Menu
Willard J. "Jim" Wells
Wells, Willard J. "Jim"

February 20, 1932 - November 7, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Mable Wells; and infant son, Steven.

Survived by brother, Bob Wells; dearly beloved wife, Paula; children: Kim (Jim) Larsen, Martin (Carol) Wells, Douglas Wells, Tracy (Scott) Stuehm, Alison (Roger) Kleinsasser, Devon Barlow, Andrea (Scott) Cole, Beth Brusca, Dan (Amber) Wells, Cameron Wells, Thomas Wells, M. Abraham Wells, Marissa Wells, Turner (Yami) Wells, Rebecca Wells, Evan Wells, and Christina Wells; and grandchildren, Laura, Asher, James, Harry, Nicole, Brandon, Derek, Adison, Tyler, Travis, Trey, Christian, Mercedes, Danielle, Myah, Adrienne, Steven, Alexis, Lilly, Kenny, Morgan, Mason, Gabby, Aidan, Zoe, Jameson, Kynnedy, and Kamden.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday November 21, 10am at Standing Stone Bible Church, Gretna NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts suggested to Standing Stone Bible Church, and Mission Experience-Haitian orphanage. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for Service, social distancing, masks preferred. Wear a touch of red for the Huskers. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to https://www.facebook.com/SSBCGretna/live_videos
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20, 2020.
We have so many fond memories of Jim, Paula, and the entire Wells family. Going to a Husker game with our sons, Jim coaching our son in soccer, coaching Thomas in basketball especially the joy when he made a half court shot at the half-time buzzer, meeting at track meets to cheer our sons on and many, many more. When we think of Christianity, we can think of no better representation of all that is good than Jim, Paula, and the Well's family.
John and Dianne Herzog
November 18, 2020
Wells family, I love you all and I am sending so many prayers your way. You have been like family to me for my entire life. Jim was an amazing father. To me, he was my first coach. And I will always cherish that. He will be missed not only by me, but by all who knew him, and especially those he had impacted through sports.
Samantha Lee
November 13, 2020
Prayers and sending love during this difficult time. Jim had a huge impact on Omaha Christian Academy families and a huge heart for the sports. I will be forever grateful for the impact the Wells had on me and my children Masen and Mallori Dinklage. They are the sole reason many dreams of playing in a gym was accomplished. Jim and Paula were the biggest fan with the biggest hearts. His presence will be missed by many,his memories live on and my heart goes out to the Wells.
Lori Schuetze
November 9, 2020