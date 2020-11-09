Wells, Willard J. "Jim"
February 20, 1932 - November 7, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Willard and Mable Wells; and infant son, Steven.
Survived by brother, Bob Wells; dearly beloved wife, Paula; children: Kim (Jim) Larsen, Martin (Carol) Wells, Douglas Wells, Tracy (Scott) Stuehm, Alison (Roger) Kleinsasser, Devon Barlow, Andrea (Scott) Cole, Beth Brusca, Dan (Amber) Wells, Cameron Wells, Thomas Wells, M. Abraham Wells, Marissa Wells, Turner (Yami) Wells, Rebecca Wells, Evan Wells, and Christina Wells; and grandchildren, Laura, Asher, James, Harry, Nicole, Brandon, Derek, Adison, Tyler, Travis, Trey, Christian, Mercedes, Danielle, Myah, Adrienne, Steven, Alexis, Lilly, Kenny, Morgan, Mason, Gabby, Aidan, Zoe, Jameson, Kynnedy, and Kamden.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday November 21, 10am at Standing Stone Bible Church, Gretna NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts suggested to Standing Stone Bible Church, and Mission Experience-Haitian orphanage. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for Service, social distancing, masks preferred. Wear a touch of red for the Huskers. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to https://www.facebook.com/SSBCGretna/live_videos
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20, 2020.