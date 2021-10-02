Abts, William Fred
September 23, 1933 - September 29, 2021
William Fred Abts, 88, of Arlington, OH, passed away on September 29, 2021 at Bluffton Hospital. He was born on September 23, 1933 in Arcadia, WI to the late George and Margaret (Zeller) Abts. On June 16, 1956, he married Shirley D. Bryan and she proceeded him in death on July 15, 2017.
William is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Kenneth) Demarco of Rawson, OH; sons, Steven (Denise) Abts of York, PA; and Karl (Rhonda) Abts of Wichita Falls, TX; brother, Daniel "Butch" Abts; three sisters, Carmen Verhagen, Mary Lou Sobatta and Jane Abts; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.
William was preceded in death by his sisters, Moraine Suchla, Dawn Kostner, Catherine "Kutch" Brenner, Evelyn "Pansy" Leighn and Marjorie Andre; along with brothers, Eugene "Bud" Abts and Melvin Abts.
William graduated from Arcadia High School in Arcadia, WI. Following graduation, he joined the Air force and gave 20 years of his life to the service. While in the Air Force, William spent 9 years in England and completed 3 tours. He was also sent to Vietnam for a year before his retirement in 1973. Once retired, William became the head custodian at Bellevue Public Schools in Nebraska and gave another 25 years of committed service before retiring in 1996. He and his wife moved to Arlington, OH in 2015, to be near family. They resided at the Good Samaritan independent living.
William was a member of TREA (The Retired Enlisted Association) along with his membership to VFW Post 2280. William attended and was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue, NE. He and his wife moved to Arlington, OH in 2015 to be near family. They resided happily at the Good Samaritan independent living.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 4, 2021, 11am, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Main Church (Bright Road), with Father Peter Grodi officiating. Burial will be held at a National Cemetery at a later date. VISITATION will be held from 1-4pm Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home where the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites at the conclusion of the visitation (4pm).
Memorials can be directed to the National Veterans Association by visiting nvf.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.