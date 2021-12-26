Boettger, William
August 8, 1934 - December 12, 2021
Born during a record-breaking Iowa heat spell on the same land he continued to farm throughout his life with his beloved wife Barb at his side.
Preceded in death by wife, Barbara; parents, Walter Boettger and Aileen Boettger Hynes (Martin); second spouse, Joyce Bua Boettger; siblings, Walter D.Boettger and Virginia Bowman (Bill); brother-in-law, Gerald Schnitker; son-in-law, Dr. D.R. Owen; and great-grandchildren, Henry Nihsen, Clare and Lily Owen.
Survived by children: Barbara (Jeanie) Owen, Steven Boettger (Jana) and Patricia Boettger; grandchildren: Robert Owen (Erin), Laurie Owen, Dustin Nihsen (Sarah), Adriana Augustine (Chad), Kurt Boettger (Melissa), and Kyle Boettger (Jaimie Stober); great-grandchildren: Bailey Postlewait (Dakota), Taylor Nihsen, Gavin Bruck, William Nihsen, Ricardo Soto, Ava Owen, Jack Augustine, Azlynn Nihsen, Maya Boettger, Etta Augustine, and David Soto; great-great-grandchild, Dawson Postlewait; sisters-in-law, Carolyne Boettger, and Janice Schnitker Gilsdorf (Jack); and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, December 29th, 12Noon at Therkildsen Center, 706 Victoria Street, Harlan IA, with lunch to follow. Private Interment at later date.
Family understands current health concerns may prevent attendance. Thank-you for contributing to Bill's story and keeping us in your thoughts.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 West Dodge Rd., Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114 (https://methodisthospitalfoundation.org/donate-today
); or charity of choice
in Bill's name.
