Brady, William J.
September 28, 1935 - March 24, 2022
VISITATION: Friday, April 1st, from 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, April 2nd at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209; or The Friends of Red Rock Canyon, www.friendsredrock.org
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2022.