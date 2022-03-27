Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. Brady
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Brady, William J.

September 28, 1935 - March 24, 2022

VISITATION: Friday, April 1st, from 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, April 2nd at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209; or The Friends of Red Rock Canyon, www.friendsredrock.org.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.