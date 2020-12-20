Buck, William H.
March 4, 1942 - December 18, 2020
Survived by his wife, Kathryn Buck; sons, Roger Lewis Buck, Dan (Ivan) Buck, and Christopher (Christi) Buck; and grandchildren, Jazmyn, Skye, Marcus, Jericho, Ezekiel, Tobias and Amos Buck.
SERVICES: Wednesday, December 23, 11am at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the National Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.