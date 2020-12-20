Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William H. Buck
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Buck, William H.

March 4, 1942 - December 18, 2020

Survived by his wife, Kathryn Buck; sons, Roger Lewis Buck, Dan (Ivan) Buck, and Christopher (Christi) Buck; and grandchildren, Jazmyn, Skye, Marcus, Jericho, Ezekiel, Tobias and Amos Buck.

SERVICES: Wednesday, December 23, 11am at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the National Alzheimer's Association.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL,

1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 |

www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Kathy and Family, we just heard today, February 15th, that Bill had passed away. We hope you find comfort in memories of special times you shared through the years, and that the Lord will send you His peace in the days ahead. Take care, Gene and Clarice
Clarice and Gene Krepela
February 15, 2021
Rest In Peace William , Sympathy goes out to his family and friends .
Steve stanek
December 23, 2020
Russell Fideler
December 21, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results