William A. Bill "Bill" Danenhauer
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Danenhauer, William "Bill" A.

June 3, 1934 - July 1, 2021

William (Bill) Adolph Danenhauer was born on June 3, 1934, on the family farm in Clay County, KS near Clay Center. He is the son of Carl and Mary (Nemnich) Danenhauer. Bill graduated from Clay Center High School in 1952. He then went on to the College of Emporia in Emporia, KS where he played football and was a 3-Time Little All-American. He graduated in 1956 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Education. While in college he also served in the National Guard. He then married Agatha (Aggie) Smock on June 3, 1956. Bill was then drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 17th round of the 1956 draft and played for two years. He, Aggie and son Bill Jr. moved back to Kansas and Bill worked at the local Gas Company in Glasco. In 1960, the family moved to Denver because the AFL was starting a new league, and team, the Denver Broncos. They asked him if he knew of anyone else who might be good enough. He suggested his brother, Eldon, so they made a deal and the Broncos had their first set of brothers. He played for one year as a defensive lineman for the Broncos and was then traded to the Boston Patriots at the end of the season. He then moved onto coaching and education at Adams City High School in Commerce City, CO. In 1970 the family moved to Omaha, as Al Caniglia recruited Bill to be the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Wrestling Coach. In 1975 he became the head football coach at UNO. After 1977 Bill finished out his career as a scout for the NFL. In 1991, Bill and Aggie moved to Bella Vista, AR, where they lived for 30 years. Bill continued to scout until 1997.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years: Aggie; children: Bill, Jr. (Donna) Danenhauer of Omaha, Bob (Shelley) Danenhauer of Omaha, Becky (Todd) Thatcher of Delta, CO, Brenda (Mike) Bland of Gretna, NE; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Mary Danenhauer; sister: Carolyn Baird; brothers: Jim & Eldon Danenhauer; and infant son: Carl Lee.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, July 5, 2021, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., Gretna, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials to Single Parents Scholarship Fund of Benton County; 2601 SW D St. Bentonville, AR 72712.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Gretna United Methodist Church
11457 S 204th St., Gretna, NE
I was a neighbor of Bill's and Aggie's in Bella Vista, AR. I am so sorry to learn of his passing. He was a friendly person who always had a smile and encouraging words. I enjoyed talking with him about Nebraska as I lived in Lincoln, NE for 24 years before moving to Bella Vista. I miss seeing him when I take my morning walks. Rest in peace, Bill.
Deb Shoemaker
Friend
July 13, 2021
Sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. Mrs.Danenhauer , I was your student teacher at Masters school long ago
Jim Deitchler
July 5, 2021
Bob, Bill, Becky, and Brenda, Sympathy and love from our family to yours in the passing of a wonderful man. Praying that JESUS CHRIST´S tender mercies and comfort for your family. Much Love, Bob & Sondra Herold
Bob Herold
Work
July 5, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. I was a student of Coach Danenhauer's at Adams City High School in fall of 63 PE class, where despite being his total opposite, a weak flab-body who struggled to pass, he was kind and encouraging. He pulled me out of line when waiting for the pull-ups test I knew I would fail to have me type for him in the office, since he knew I was both a top student and had just had typing. I scraped by that semester with a gift C in gym, my only non-A in all of high school. Hey, a wake-up call, and I got more active in club sports and lost 40 pounds in two years, too, so it was all good. Miss you, Coach.
Steve Farnsworth
School
July 5, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
Tried to send comptuter message but locked JoAnns' computer up! Don
JoAnn Clarke/Don Clarke
July 4, 2021
I am pretty-sure that my computer ignorance caused me to foul-up my preceding message the essence of which was was Bill ( Sr,) helped me learn how to understand H.S./college wrestling/wrestling...Don
JoAnn Clarke
July 4, 2021
Blessed to play for him. then work with him,I will always remember coach as a "Man's Man' God bless you all!
ron vacek
Friend
July 4, 2021
He was a great man, father and coach, he will be missed, I was Fortunate enough to play under him at UNO for five years, Bobby and Bill so sorry for your lost ..
Mark Boyer
July 4, 2021
Bob and Shelley My deepest sympathy to all of your family....
Greg Schatz
July 4, 2021
Our hearts and prayers for the family
Stuart and Jessica Thatcher
Family
July 3, 2021
Bob and family - I am so sorry to hear this news as it is never easy, but feel blessed with the wonderful memories and number years that he was with you. Sending prayers to comfort you. Lynne Norton
Lynne Norton
Other
July 3, 2021
Fortunate to play under him and his staff. Pretty good memories. My sympathy to the family and especially Bill and Bob. Thanks to Bob for the money "I" won in Vegas. God bless you all.
Gary Herman
July 3, 2021
RIP my friend and fellow coach. thanks for allowing your two sons to finish their playing careers under me. You and Aggie raised fine children.
Sandy Buda
July 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathies. From the Costello´s
Mark Costello
Friend
July 3, 2021
