William Ferrand
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Ferrand, William

February 15, 1930 - June 15, 2021

Born in Kansas City, MO to William Ferrand and Lillian (Lambert). He attended school in Stromsburg, NE and graduated in May 1948. On June 28, 1948, William entered the US Navy and served on the USS Turner in the Mediterranean during the Korean War. He was discharged in June 1952.

On August 9, 1959, William married Glennis Widga at Polk, NE. They lived in Omaha, NE. William was employed as a horticulturalist for the City of Omaha.

William is survived by his nieces and nephews, Syd (Patty) Widga, Gail (Larry) Ortegren, Mary Jo (Tom) Falter, and Richard Widga; cousins and many friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2pm at the Stromsburg Cemetery.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Stromsburg Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results