Ferrand, WilliamFebruary 15, 1930 - June 15, 2021Born in Kansas City, MO to William Ferrand and Lillian (Lambert). He attended school in Stromsburg, NE and graduated in May 1948. On June 28, 1948, William entered the US Navy and served on the USS Turner in the Mediterranean during the Korean War. He was discharged in June 1952.On August 9, 1959, William married Glennis Widga at Polk, NE. They lived in Omaha, NE. William was employed as a horticulturalist for the City of Omaha.William is survived by his nieces and nephews, Syd (Patty) Widga, Gail (Larry) Ortegren, Mary Jo (Tom) Falter, and Richard Widga; cousins and many friends.GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2pm at the Stromsburg Cemetery.