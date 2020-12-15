I´m so sorry for your loss. What short time I knew Bill I enjoyed his company sitting out on the patio set and just visiting. He loved my dog Buck. His eyes used to brighten when he saw Buck. He enjoyed playing ball and babies with Buck and especially giving him treats. Buck would just walk in his house as if it was his own. Bill and Jo loved that. I´m just so happy that Buck was a good companion the short time he was at our apartment. I missed Bill and Jo both after they left. Will be keeping your family in my prayers.

Cheryl Eneboe December 16, 2020