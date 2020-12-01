Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Francis Dineen
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Dineen, William Francis

July 30, 1936 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Parsia V. Dineen. Survived by son, Joseph (Yasaman) Dineen; daughter, Anne (Tod Small) Dineen; grandchildren, Addison and Avari Small; sister, Rita Stovie; nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, December 3rd, 9am, at Calvary Cemetery followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.)

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3122 S. 74th St
Dec
3
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.