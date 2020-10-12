Menu
William Gene "Bill" Witte
Witte, William Gene "Bill"

Age 79 - October 8, 2020

Omaha. Died at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leona Witte; and his brother, Roger Witte. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Witte of Omaha; son, Kyle Witte and his wife, Lori, and their children, Ryan, Haeleigh, and Dax of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Colleen Comer and her husband, Dan, and their children, Tatum, Emmett, and Isla of Clarinda, IA; brother, James Witte and his wife, Barb of Yutan, NE; and sisters, Sharon Miller of Elkhorn NE, and Connie Witte of Wahoo, NE.

Family VISITATION will be held on Tuesday, October 13, from 6-8pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 14, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan, followed by the Burial of his ashes at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, south of Yutan. Memorials can be made to the family for designation at a later date.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

Yutan, NE (402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
