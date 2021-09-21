Grush, William J. "Bill"
November 6, 1939 - September 18, 2021
Preceded in death by brother, Mike Grush. Survived by wife of 61 years, Sandy; sons: Mark (Bonnie), Warren, and Graydon (Candy) Grush; brother, James (Judy) Grush; sister-in-law, Sharon Grush; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF BILL'S LIFE: Friday, September 24, at 10am at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. To livestream the Service and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.