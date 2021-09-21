Menu
William J. "Bill" Grush
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Grush, William J. "Bill"

November 6, 1939 - September 18, 2021

Preceded in death by brother, Mike Grush. Survived by wife of 61 years, Sandy; sons: Mark (Bonnie), Warren, and Graydon (Candy) Grush; brother, James (Judy) Grush; sister-in-law, Sharon Grush; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF BILL'S LIFE: Friday, September 24, at 10am at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. To livestream the Service and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy, just found out today of Bill´s passing. My sincere condolences. A good friend and kind man. I was lucky to know him. Many trips collecting in the days past. What a guy he was.
Richard Benolken
Friend
November 23, 2021
Bill was one of the kindest gentleman I knew. Got me started in collecting. A friend and compatriot. Bless you Bill.
Richard Benolken
Friend
November 23, 2021
Sandy, I'm so sorry to hear of the death of Bill! I use to shop at your store on 84th street. I just had a total knee replacement last Thursday so am not able to come to the service for Bill. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Pamela Sondag
Friend
September 22, 2021
My sympathy to the family. I met Bill a long, long time ago. I am Bruno's oldest son.
Mike Butkiewicz
Family
September 20, 2021
