Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William H. Gaube
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Gaube, William H.

March 9, 1944 - September 23, 2020

William was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lillian (Holecek) Gaube. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Angela; and step-son, Todd (Jennifer) Engel; sisters, Shirley Racek, Rose Knutzen and Barb Pyles.

VISITATION to take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5–7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.