Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William J. "Bill" Myers
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Myers, William J. "Bill"

April 30, 1948 - October 6, 2020

Omaha. Survived by wife, Rebecca Greer Myers; daughters, Stephanie (Robert) Brown, Barbara Myers; grandchildren, Ashley (Matthew) Mayne, Rebecca Rish, Devin Englehardt, Samantha Myers, Liam Brown; great grandsons, Elijah Christensen, Isaiah Wise; brothers, Robert Myers, David (Michelle) Myers and family and friends. Preceded in death by first wife, Mary.

Private Graveside Service Omaha National Cemetery with a Celebration Service to be held at later date at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.