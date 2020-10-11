Myers, William J. "Bill"
April 30, 1948 - October 6, 2020
Omaha. Survived by wife, Rebecca Greer Myers; daughters, Stephanie (Robert) Brown, Barbara Myers; grandchildren, Ashley (Matthew) Mayne, Rebecca Rish, Devin Englehardt, Samantha Myers, Liam Brown; great grandsons, Elijah Christensen, Isaiah Wise; brothers, Robert Myers, David (Michelle) Myers and family and friends. Preceded in death by first wife, Mary.
Private Graveside Service Omaha National Cemetery with a Celebration Service to be held at later date at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.