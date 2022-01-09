Kathol, William James "Bill"
January 29, 1947 - January 7, 2022
Age 74, of Papillion, NE. Bill was born in Hartington, NE. He was a proud and distinguished Army Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1968-1970. In 1970 Bill moved to Omaha where he began his lifelong career in the drywall trade, owning and operating his successful business for nearly fifty years. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed the company of his blended family, friends, and neighbors along with camping, horseback riding and Storm Chasers baseball games.
Survived by his loving partner of 25 years, Linda Head MD; his children: Jonathan (Jody Keisner) Kathol of Omaha, Jane (Troy) Brannen of Omaha, and Ted (Alyssa) Kathol of Valley, NE; his grandchildren: Baylor and Noelle Brannen, and Lily and Amelia Kathol; Linda's daughter Julie (Kelly Hawk) DiGiacomo of Papillion; Julie's children: Andrew and Lexi DiGiacomo; his siblings: JoAnn Hosch, Charles (Linda) Kathol, Allen (Lynn) Kathol, Laurie Wilwerding, Darlene Kathol, Rhea (Bob) Geary, Norma (Gary) Halstead, Lisa (Danny) Sudbeck, Tina (Mike) Coughlin, and Keith (Teresa) Kathol; Linda's siblings: Nancy (Randy) Hanson, Walter Kujawa, and Elizabeth (Kelly) Dahl MD; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. William was preceded in death by parents, LaVerne Kathol Sassen and James W. Kathol; and two brothers-in-law.
VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 11th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, January 12th, 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha. Memorials directed to Open Door Mission.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.