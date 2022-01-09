Menu
William James "Bill" Kathol
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Kathol, William James "Bill"

January 29, 1947 - January 7, 2022

Age 74, of Papillion, NE. Bill was born in Hartington, NE. He was a proud and distinguished Army Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1968-1970. In 1970 Bill moved to Omaha where he began his lifelong career in the drywall trade, owning and operating his successful business for nearly fifty years. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed the company of his blended family, friends, and neighbors along with camping, horseback riding and Storm Chasers baseball games.

Survived by his loving partner of 25 years, Linda Head MD; his children: Jonathan (Jody Keisner) Kathol of Omaha, Jane (Troy) Brannen of Omaha, and Ted (Alyssa) Kathol of Valley, NE; his grandchildren: Baylor and Noelle Brannen, and Lily and Amelia Kathol; Linda's daughter Julie (Kelly Hawk) DiGiacomo of Papillion; Julie's children: Andrew and Lexi DiGiacomo; his siblings: JoAnn Hosch, Charles (Linda) Kathol, Allen (Lynn) Kathol, Laurie Wilwerding, Darlene Kathol, Rhea (Bob) Geary, Norma (Gary) Halstead, Lisa (Danny) Sudbeck, Tina (Mike) Coughlin, and Keith (Teresa) Kathol; Linda's siblings: Nancy (Randy) Hanson, Walter Kujawa, and Elizabeth (Kelly) Dahl MD; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. William was preceded in death by parents, LaVerne Kathol Sassen and James W. Kathol; and two brothers-in-law.

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 11th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, January 12th, 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha. Memorials directed to Open Door Mission.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
11
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a pleasure to know you. I will miss seeing your smiling face at our sailing club socials. Peace be with you and your family. I pray your family finds comfort at this time.
Eileen Klein
Friend
January 11, 2022
TO BILLS FAMILY,YOUR FAMILY WILL BE IN OUR PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.AND THANK YOU BILL FOR SERVING THIS GREAT COUNTRY OF OURS.
john and diane barna
Family
January 11, 2022
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 10, 2022
Joe Calabro
January 10, 2022
Sorry for your loss Jon, Jane and Teddy. Will always cherish the fun trips our families took together. R.I.P. Bill
Mike Tomasevicz
January 9, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 9, 2022
Keith and Teresa
January 9, 2022
