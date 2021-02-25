I will always remember him because he was my boss at my first job at Carter Lake Pharmacy. He was also a very good friend of my fathers William Wallen. I have many memories from my years working there mostly good. However, the first time we were robbed and I was working was not the greatest memory LOL. He was trying to be as calming as possible and get me out of the locked bathroom when the police were there and I guess I just kind of had a real meltdown. It's funny how you don't think of those things until time like this. I wish the best for his family and friends, you are in my prayers.

Cindy Wallen February 26, 2021