Keitges, William L.
March 15, 1925 - February 22, 2021
Preceded in death by his wife Rita (Wettengel) Keitges, survived by children: John (Mary Lou) Keitges, James (Helena) Keitges, Mary Jo Leahy and Robert Keitges. 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, brothers: Robert (Mary Alice) Keitges and Gerald Keitges, nieces and nephews.
Private Mass on Saturday, February 27 at St. James Church.
We offer you all our sympathy. We were so lucky to know your parents growing up... you knew they were just down the road -our parents were so lucky to be friends. Your dad always greeted us with a warm smile - we have video of them ice-skating in our backyard! Silly photos too of costume parties in Roeder's barn! Lovely memories that brought joy to our childhood.
Lohmeiers
February 27, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I have wonderful memories from my childhood. My Mom, Carol (Hulsebus) Johnson worked at the Pharmacy for many years. I grew up in the Pharmacy. Healing prayers for your family.
Teresa (Johnson) Smith
Teresa Smith
February 26, 2021
It was a great pleasure and a delightful experience to have spent time with your Father.
His enthusiasm and drive for adventure was unparalleled to any man.
I will fondly remember him as a kind and extremely generous person.
During our early morning approach to Omaha, we arrived shortly after a strong summer thunderstorm had saturated the air and provided a thin low level scattered layer of clouds below us. From below the lights of the city shined upwards and made a luminescent orange glow of those clouds. It was a wonderful sight to behold as we flew above them we both looked downward at their natural beauty. I will forever correlate that heavenly image with your Father.
Thanks to all of you for sharing some of his precious time with me.
Dan Lanphier
February 26, 2021
I will always remember him because he was my boss at my first job at Carter Lake Pharmacy. He was also a very good friend of my fathers William Wallen. I have many memories from my years working there mostly good. However, the first time we were robbed and I was working was not the greatest memory LOL. He was trying to be as calming as possible and get me out of the locked bathroom when the police were there and I guess I just kind of had a real meltdown. It's funny how you don't think of those things until time like this. I wish the best for his family and friends, you are in my prayers.
Cindy Wallen
February 26, 2021
Cheri Keitges
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear this he was a good friend to my Daddy Jim McCann and was Best man at my parents Wedding I will say a prayer for your family so sorry.
Sue McCann
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies on your loss, Jim. I remember meeting your dad years ago and enjoyed his fun tales of you in your youth. My prayers for you and your family.
Linda Mokos (f/k/a Secora)
February 25, 2021
Our deepest Sympathy to Bob and the whole family.
Let God comfort you and bring to mind all the wonderful memories of your life with dad
The Cummins CPI family
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bill. He was a great man and my Godfather. Praying for the family.
Mary Lee
February 25, 2021
I´m so sorry!! He´s free...no physical constraints. I envision your Dad & Mom driving off in the model A smiling...together again on a new journey!!