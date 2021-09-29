Menu
William Osborne "Bill" Keown
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Keown, William "Bill" Osborne

January 18, 1944 - September 24, 2021

Age 77. Bill proudly served his nation for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. A kind and prideful member of the community, Bill owned and operated Rumors Lounge in Bellevue for nearly 25 years. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man who was always willing to help those in need. Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Noah and Bertha; sister, Virginia "Jenny" Tolison; brother, Bobby Keown. Bill is survived by his loving daughter, Sheila Uribe and husband, Diego; grandchildren, Myla and Kaiden Uribe; nephews, Bobby and Donnie Nevius, Tim, Todd and Scott Tolison.

CELEBRATION of LIFE to be held Friday, October 1, 3pm, at the Gilmore Lake VFW Post #10727, 9501 S. 25th St., Bellevue. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard at 4pm. In lieu of flowers and memorials we kindly suggest donations to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org. "Be good, be careful"

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Gilmore Lake VFW Post #10727
9501 S. 25th St., Bellevue, NE
So many good memories from Rumors. My sincerest condolences. "Day is done, gone the sun, from the lake, from the hill, from the sky. All is well. Safely rest. God is nigh." - Taps
Raymond Page
Friend
October 1, 2021
You were a great friend and patriotic service member. Your friends will miss you and so will I. Thank you for all the things you did in life.
Moe
Friend
September 29, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 29, 2021
