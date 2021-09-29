Keown, William "Bill" Osborne
January 18, 1944 - September 24, 2021
Age 77. Bill proudly served his nation for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. A kind and prideful member of the community, Bill owned and operated Rumors Lounge in Bellevue for nearly 25 years. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man who was always willing to help those in need. Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Noah and Bertha; sister, Virginia "Jenny" Tolison; brother, Bobby Keown. Bill is survived by his loving daughter, Sheila Uribe and husband, Diego; grandchildren, Myla and Kaiden Uribe; nephews, Bobby and Donnie Nevius, Tim, Todd and Scott Tolison.
CELEBRATION of LIFE to be held Friday, October 1, 3pm, at the Gilmore Lake VFW Post #10727, 9501 S. 25th St., Bellevue. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard at 4pm. In lieu of flowers and memorials we kindly suggest donations to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
. "Be good, be careful"
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.