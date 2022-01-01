Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William A. "Bill" Langfeldt
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Langfeldt, William A. "Bill"

August 6, 1940 - December 22, 2021

Survived by wife, Judy Langfeldt; daughter, Danette Kohlbek (John); sons, Joe Langfeldt, and Jeff Langfeldt; grandchildren, Johnny (Amanda), Sam, Robb, Molly (Austin), Nick, and Nolan; great-grandchild, Avery; and brother, Tom Langfeldt (Lu).

VISITATION will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for the loss of your Dad , may God comfort all of you in this so very difficult time. May your loving memories of your dad live in your hearts forever. We will be praying for your family. Bill and Sandy Curlis
Bill and Sandy Curlis
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss of your loved one. May he rest in peace. Danette not sure you remember me. My Father was in the Millard Good Samaritan home when you worked there.
Kathy Roy
Other
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results