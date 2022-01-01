Survived by wife, Judy Langfeldt; daughter, Danette Kohlbek (John); sons, Joe Langfeldt, and Jeff Langfeldt; grandchildren, Johnny (Amanda), Sam, Robb, Molly (Austin), Nick, and Nolan; great-grandchild, Avery; and brother, Tom Langfeldt (Lu).
VISITATION will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for the loss of your Dad , may God comfort all of you in this so very difficult time. May your loving memories of your dad live in your hearts forever. We will be praying for your family.
Bill and Sandy Curlis
Bill and Sandy Curlis
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss of your loved one. May he rest in peace. Danette not sure you remember me. My Father was in the Millard Good Samaritan home when you worked there.