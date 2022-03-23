Lauber, William J. "Bill"



December 19, 1962 - March 17, 2022



Revered funeral director, father, brother, and grandfather William (Bill) J. Lauber, of Milford, passed away on March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek, Oklahoma at the age of 59.



Bill was born in Geneva, NE on December, 19, 1962, the youngest child of Wendell W. Lauber and Norma R. (Kuiken) Lauber. Bill was a 1981 graduate of Geneva High School, attended Kearney State College, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's degree in Mortuary Science. During his college years he was also a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. In January 1992, Bill purchased the Moore's Funeral Homes of Friend, Milford, and Beaver Crossing where he spent many years conducting funerals for various families and communities. Bill's career legacy was laced with achievement. In 2002-2003 he represented the State of Nebraska serving as the President of the Nebraska Funeral Director's Association and also served as a Policy Board Member for the National Funeral Director's Association. Bill later went on to serve a five year term on the Board of Examiners, Funeral Directors and Embalmers, and the Nebraska State Department of Health. Up until his passing he was the chairman of the Legislative Committee for the NEFDA and was instrumental in various legislative bill passages. In 2018 he opened Blue Valley Crematory as an addition to Lauber Funeral Homes to serve the communities increasing needs for crematory services. Bill was also a part of various community organizations including being a member of the Milford United Methodist Church, Milford Chamber of Commerce, Milford Kiwanis Club, Milford and Friend Masonic Lodges, Shrine, Scottish Rite and Order of the Eastern Star.



In addition to his lengthy career, Bill was known for his family values and larger than life personality. Bill was married to his high school sweetheart, Christine M. Merritt, on June 28th, 1986 in Norfolk, Nebraska. From this union came four children: Whitney, Michael, Madison, and Regan Lauber. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and lived life to the fullest, participating in many activities to include boating, flying, golfing and scuba diving. He particularly loved boating and created a family tradition of spending a week at the Lake of the Ozarks annually. Bill also had a passion for flying after obtaining his pilot's license and spent the past several years traveling the country with his beloved wife and family flying his father's Twin Engine Comanche plane. Bill will be remembered for his vivacious spirit, animated jokes and stories, and devotion to his Christian faith. He was an avid Husker football fan, sports connoisseur, and had a taste for eclectic music that ranged from punk to the classics.



Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Colton Chrisman of Lincoln, NE; son, Michael Lauber and girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman of Lincoln, NE; and daughter, Madison Lauber and boyfriend Caden Foster, of Austin TX; brother, Jerry and sister-in-law Sharon Lauber of Geneva, NE; twin brothers, Brad and Bryan Lauber of Geneva; stepmother, Louise Lauber of Lincoln; stepbrothers, Chris and Sally Barnard of Lincoln, Paul and Linda Barnard of Aliso Viejo, CA; grandchildren, Carver and Kyla Chrisman of Lincoln, NE; father and mother-in-law, James and Elenore Merritt of Norfolk, NE; brother and sisters-in-law, Steve and Kathie Merritt of Kearney, NE; David and Heidi Merritt, Brent and Cary Meyer, Patrick and Mary Hammond, all of Norfolk, NE; aunt, Helen Witmer; cousin, Eric and Susan Witmer, all of Philipsburg KS; along with several nephews, nieces, cousins and relatives.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Norma Lauber, and uncle Claiton Lauber.



FUNERAL SERVICES for Bill Lauber will be 2pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Milford High School gymnasium, 301 South G Street. VISITATIONS will be Thursday, March 24, from 1-9pm and Friday, March 25, from 1-9pm, with family greeting relatives and friends Friday from 6:30-8:30pm, at the Lauber Funeral Home, Milford.



LAUBER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES



Milford, NE | (402) 761-2424



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.