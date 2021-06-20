Leddy, William A. "Bill"
August 26, 1938 - June 17, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, John and Thelma Leddy. Survived by wife of 58 years, Mary; sons, John (Julie), Patrick (Sharon) and Stephen (Amy) Leddy; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Bill's Life: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11am with family receiving friends one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siena Francis House, Roncalli Catholic High School Scholarship Fund or St. Elizabeth Ann/Seton Church.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.