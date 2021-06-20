Menu
William A. "Bill" Leddy
Leddy, William A. "Bill"

August 26, 1938 - June 17, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, John and Thelma Leddy. Survived by wife of 58 years, Mary; sons, John (Julie), Patrick (Sharon) and Stephen (Amy) Leddy; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Bill's Life: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11am with family receiving friends one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siena Francis House, Roncalli Catholic High School Scholarship Fund or St. Elizabeth Ann/Seton Church.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
June 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Bill´s family. I have good memories of our get togethers with Bill and Mary. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sally Fabian
June 21, 2021
On behalf of my wife and myself please accept our condolences. May God Bless the Leddy family. Gregg & Sandy Rhoades
Gregg D Rhoades
June 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Leddy Family for the loss of your Father, Grandfather, Friend. Remember all the memories, that helps to heal the heart.
Gail Granger
Family
June 19, 2021
