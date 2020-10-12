Menu
William M. and Linda M. Nodes
Nodes, William M. "Bill" & Linda M.

Nodes, William M. "Bill"

July 14, 1943 - October 5, 2020

Nodes, Linda M.

June 27, 1945 - September 20, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 12th, 10am, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 12th at 12noon at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Bill and Brian - I am so sorry to hear the sad news. I have found memories of your parents from when we were little kids. I remember going trick or treating with you and many happy times when our parents got together.
Kimberly Caniglia
October 11, 2020
Dear Brian and family, We r so very sorry about your dear mom and dad...we remember them well! Such great people....please know you r in our thots and prayers....many blessings to your family Love, the gerard family
Jackie and john gerard
October 11, 2020