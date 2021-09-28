Menu
William Joseph "Bill" Manning
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Manning, William Joseph "Bill"

March 11, 1960 - September 24, 2021

William "Bill" Joseph Manning, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born March 11, 1960, in La Vista, NE., the eldest son of William "Bill" G. Manning, and Andrea "Andy" M. (Mehsling) Manning, and grew up in Council Bluffs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert J. Manning; grandparents, Lloyd and Evelyn Manning, and Ollie and Rita Mehsling. Bill is survived by sons, Jason and John Manning; sister, Lori J. Jacobsen; brother, Michael J. Manning; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; great-grandniece. Bill worked at AAA Building Components for 30-plus years, and seasonally at Omaha Steaks before retiring at age 55 due to health issues.

VISITATION: Tuesday, 6-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.