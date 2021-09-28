Manning, William Joseph "Bill"



March 11, 1960 - September 24, 2021



William "Bill" Joseph Manning, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born March 11, 1960, in La Vista, NE., the eldest son of William "Bill" G. Manning, and Andrea "Andy" M. (Mehsling) Manning, and grew up in Council Bluffs.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert J. Manning; grandparents, Lloyd and Evelyn Manning, and Ollie and Rita Mehsling. Bill is survived by sons, Jason and John Manning; sister, Lori J. Jacobsen; brother, Michael J. Manning; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; great-grandniece. Bill worked at AAA Building Components for 30-plus years, and seasonally at Omaha Steaks before retiring at age 55 due to health issues.



VISITATION: Tuesday, 6-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.