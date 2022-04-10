McCague, William ThomasWilliam Thomas McCague was born and raised in Omaha, and enjoyed his life, career, family and friends primarily in his favorite city of San Francisco, CA. He passed away gently as a resident at the CalVet campus in Yountville, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Robert McCague of Omaha and San Mateo, CA; and his sister; Adelaide M. Keller of San Mateo, CA."Bill" McCague was raised during the Great Depression and Dustbowl years in Omaha, attending Dundee Elementary School and Omaha Central High School. Drafted into the Army in World War II, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his actions in combat defending bridge-building activity near the Weser River in Germany. Wounded in April 1945, he was lifted to multiple locations for surgery and recovery. His Infantry Division (331st Infantry Regiment, 83rd Division) was recognized for their bravery in combat. Bill received his discharge in March of 1946.Following his military discharge, Bill graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with previous credits from Amherst College in Massachusetts as well as army related studies at Syracuse University and Biarritz Army University in France. Bill pursued his interest in the printed word and the publishing business for quite some time. During his career in that area, he moved west to San Francisco and invested in various apartment buildings, renovating and renting them to tenants. He enjoyed a period of residency status in Guatemala, living on Lake Atitlan near Guatemala City. Returning to San Francisco, he continued his real estate activity, particularly enjoying the handyman work required to update and repair his properties. Bill found quiet satisfaction in acrylic canvas painting and guitar playing, occasionally joining in music groups to socialize with his music.William McCague is survived by three nephews, Bill Keller of New York, NY, Robert Keller of Denver, CO; and Barry Keller of Granite Bay, CA. All three are sons of his sister, Adelaide M. (Mrs. George M.) Keller. He was also very fond of his nephew's wives and children.Bill will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on May 3rd, 2022, at Noon. He has requested that his service be held with only family members in attendance.College Chapel Mortuary3434 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 | (415) 800-2226