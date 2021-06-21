Menu
William G. "Bill" McNaught
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
McNaught, William G. "Bill"

July 30, 1937 - June 14, 2021

William G. "Bill" McNaught of Omaha, passed away on June 14, 2021. Bill was born on July 30, 1937, in Polk, NE to Lelah and Nick McNaught.

He graduated from Polk High School and went on to earn both a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Education from Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, respectively.

An accomplished athlete, Bill excelled in both the pole vault and golf. He was the Nebraska State Pole Vault Champion in 1955 and the Nebraska State Match Play Champion in 1971. His career interests ranged from restauranteur to investment broker, school administrator and golf club professional, including his years as head pro at York Country Club in York, NE.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lelah and Nick McNaught; brother, Wally; and brother-in-law, Kevin Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Patty (Smith) McNaught; a daughter; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; in-laws, JoAnn McNaught, Paula (Tim) Beezly, Linda (Mike) Smith, and Gary (Jeannie) Smith; 4 nieces; and 5 nephews.

A Celebration of this "one life lived, but many lives touched" will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation or favorite charity.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 Entry
Patty We kind of lost touch over the years, but the Colberg family from Seward always enjoyed the time spent with the McNaughts from Omaha. The couple of times I golfed with Bill I always enjoyed the day. Thinking of you during this time of remembrance.
Randy Colberg
June 21, 2021
