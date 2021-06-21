McNaught, William G. "Bill"



July 30, 1937 - June 14, 2021



William G. "Bill" McNaught of Omaha, passed away on June 14, 2021. Bill was born on July 30, 1937, in Polk, NE to Lelah and Nick McNaught.



He graduated from Polk High School and went on to earn both a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Education from Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, respectively.



An accomplished athlete, Bill excelled in both the pole vault and golf. He was the Nebraska State Pole Vault Champion in 1955 and the Nebraska State Match Play Champion in 1971. His career interests ranged from restauranteur to investment broker, school administrator and golf club professional, including his years as head pro at York Country Club in York, NE.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lelah and Nick McNaught; brother, Wally; and brother-in-law, Kevin Smith.



He is survived by his wife, Patty (Smith) McNaught; a daughter; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; in-laws, JoAnn McNaught, Paula (Tim) Beezly, Linda (Mike) Smith, and Gary (Jeannie) Smith; 4 nieces; and 5 nephews.



A Celebration of this "one life lived, but many lives touched" will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation or favorite charity.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 21, 2021.