William M. Nielsen
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Nielsen, William M.

May 2, 1939 - December 5, 2021

Of Council Bluffs. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Bill was a professional boxer known as " Golden Boy" Nielsen; retired from Western Electric and was the former owner of Willy's Lounge in Omaha.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Nielsen in 2017. Survived by his children, William Nielsen, Jr., Cindy Nielsen-Kurth, Tammy Nielsen, Tina Nielsen; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Debbie (Bird "Frank" ) Robbins.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Monday, 4-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ive known Bill since way back in the early 1970s. He bounced at Fat Jacks and The Heat Lounge but that's not where I met him. My fiance owned The Wooden Apple in South Omaha & we were friends with Bill, Ron, Biffer. Bill was a very nice guy. I thought a lot of him. Im sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences go out to his Family and Loved ones. My Prayers go up for them. God bless you all.
Pam Buttera
Friend
December 23, 2021
Bill went to school with my older sister. He was a great boxer with a lot of class. I painted a portrait of him as a boxer in my mural at Victory Boxing Club. Rest in peace my friend for you will be missed but never forgotten.
Dave Manriquez
December 14, 2021
Neilson Family, Please accept our deepest condolences on Bill's passing. He was such a big part of the boxing family in Omaha and always had kind words to say when I saw him at the fights. In 1996 at the Atlanta Olympics I had the opportunity to sit with Muhammad Ali in the holding room before the boxing event and he asked me where I was from. When I said Nebraska he immediately asked if I knew Bill Nielson. He talked about Bill and asked me to pass along his best wishes. When I told that story to Bill he got a big smile and, of course, told me his side of that fight. I will miss him and I will keep him in my thoughts and prayers. The Emery Family
Doug Emery
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service Mayn you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
Rest in peace
John Lovejoy
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 12, 2021
