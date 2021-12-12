Nielsen, William M.
May 2, 1939 - December 5, 2021
Of Council Bluffs. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Bill was a professional boxer known as " Golden Boy" Nielsen; retired from Western Electric and was the former owner of Willy's Lounge in Omaha.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Nielsen in 2017. Survived by his children, William Nielsen, Jr., Cindy Nielsen-Kurth, Tammy Nielsen, Tina Nielsen; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Debbie (Bird "Frank" ) Robbins.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Monday, 4-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.
