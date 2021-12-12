Neilson Family, Please accept our deepest condolences on Bill's passing. He was such a big part of the boxing family in Omaha and always had kind words to say when I saw him at the fights. In 1996 at the Atlanta Olympics I had the opportunity to sit with Muhammad Ali in the holding room before the boxing event and he asked me where I was from. When I said Nebraska he immediately asked if I knew Bill Nielson. He talked about Bill and asked me to pass along his best wishes. When I told that story to Bill he got a big smile and, of course, told me his side of that fight. I will miss him and I will keep him in my thoughts and prayers. The Emery Family

Doug Emery December 13, 2021