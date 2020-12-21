Menu
William "Bill" Novak
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Novak, William "Bill"

February 10, 1935 - December 17, 2020

SERVICES PENDING

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144

402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was our high school English teacher. Sadly, his friend and co-teacher, Tip Biggs died this passed year as well. They were both wonderful teachers and will be missed by all the students they helped. George and I met in Bill's sophomore Project English class at South High School. We have been married fifty years. Sincerely, George and Frankie Fehlhaber
George and Frankie Fehlhaber
January 1, 2021
Forever and always. 20 years of love, respect, and caring. Covid is evil!
Linda
December 20, 2020
