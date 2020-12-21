To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was our high school English teacher. Sadly, his friend and co-teacher, Tip Biggs died this passed year as well. They were both wonderful teachers and will be missed by all the students they helped. George and I met in Bill's sophomore Project English class at South High School. We have been married fifty years.
Sincerely,
George and Frankie Fehlhaber
January 1, 2021
Forever and always. 20 years of love, respect, and caring.
Covid is evil!