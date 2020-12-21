So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was our high school English teacher. Sadly, his friend and co-teacher, Tip Biggs died this passed year as well. They were both wonderful teachers and will be missed by all the students they helped. George and I met in Bill's sophomore Project English class at South High School. We have been married fifty years. Sincerely, George and Frankie Fehlhaber

George and Frankie Fehlhaber January 1, 2021