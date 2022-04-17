Odinas, William "Billy"



Age 38



William "Billy" Odinas, of Hastings NE, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022 at Swedish Hospital in Englewood, CO from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in which he was a passenger. At the time of his death, he was lovingly surrounded by family and friends.



SERVICES will be held April 23, at 11am, at the Remnant Fellowship of Iowa, 710 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501. Luncheon will follow Service.



Waterbury Funeral Service



4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, Iowa 51106 | (712) 943-7100



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.