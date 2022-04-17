Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Billy" Odinas
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
Remnant Fellowship of Iowa
Send Flowers
Odinas, William "Billy"

Age 38

William "Billy" Odinas, of Hastings NE, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022 at Swedish Hospital in Englewood, CO from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in which he was a passenger. At the time of his death, he was lovingly surrounded by family and friends.

SERVICES will be held April 23, at 11am, at the Remnant Fellowship of Iowa, 710 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501. Luncheon will follow Service.

Waterbury Funeral Service

4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, Iowa 51106 | (712) 943-7100
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Remnant Fellowship of Iowa
710 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.