Poppleton, William Sears III
July 4, 1934 - December 8, 2021
Born in Omaha. Raised on the Poppleton farm in Elkhorn, NE by mother Elizabeth and aunt, Mary. Served in the Army as a speech writer for generals in Korea during the Korean War. Graduated from UNO and Creighton Law School.
Real estate attorney for the Army Corp of Engineers. Self employed real estate appraiser with his uncle, Bob Hastings at "Hastings and Poppleton" in Regency.
Father of William IV, Samuel and Andrew III. Grandfather to Anthony, Joseph, Vincent, Miles, Vance, Toby, Allistar, and Winter. Brother to Samuel K. of Lake City, MN.
Avid aviation enthusiast and model airplane builder and pilot. He enjoyed tennis, history and old movies. He was particularly fond of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes which always sparked a laugh from him.
William Poppleton's Great Grandfather, Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Poppleton, was the first lawyer in the Nebraska Territory. A.J. Poppleton defended Chief Standing Bear in court, and won the right for Native Americans to have standing in American Courts. William Poppleton was very proud of A.J.'s legacy.
My fondest memory of my father...
The occasional conversations that would turn to the absurd. I can only describe them as Monty Python moments. -AJ
I truly enjoyed the walks with my father and my dog, Eddie during vacations. quality time spent in amazing places. He really loved that dog!! -Sam
The Southwest trip to Four Corners National Park. With my RM 80 strapped to the front, we learned to shoot guns.....almost slid off the mountain in a snow storm......Sam redecorating the back of the Suburban.......the first time I saw my father literally lose his temper....Soooo funny but always an adventure!! -Bill Jr
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 14 at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Inurnment to follow in Historic Prospect Hill Cemetery, 32nd & Parker St.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.