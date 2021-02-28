Pulsifer, William S. "Bill"
December 26, 1937 - February 15, 2021
Age 83, of Plattsmouth, NE. He is survived by his children, Penny (Steve) Wilson of Plattsmouth, NE, Scott (Sharon) Pulsifer of Haughton, LA, Mark Pulsifer of Plattsmouth, NE, Mary (Vince Gurber) Pulsifer of Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Janet Badger of Statesville, NC, and Patricia (Dale) Meyers of Tropberg, NY; brothers, Edward (Cheryl) Pulsifer of Danville, PA, and Patrick (Tammy) Pulsifer of Turbotville, PA.
At the family's request, there will be No Visitation or Service at this time. Memorials to Plattsmouth Senior Center.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.