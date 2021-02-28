Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William S. "Bill" Pulsifer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
Pulsifer, William S. "Bill"

December 26, 1937 - February 15, 2021

Age 83, of Plattsmouth, NE. He is survived by his children, Penny (Steve) Wilson of Plattsmouth, NE, Scott (Sharon) Pulsifer of Haughton, LA, Mark Pulsifer of Plattsmouth, NE, Mary (Vince Gurber) Pulsifer of Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Janet Badger of Statesville, NC, and Patricia (Dale) Meyers of Tropberg, NY; brothers, Edward (Cheryl) Pulsifer of Danville, PA, and Patrick (Tammy) Pulsifer of Turbotville, PA.

At the family's request, there will be No Visitation or Service at this time. Memorials to Plattsmouth Senior Center.

Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´am very sorry to hear of Bill passing,I worked with Bill for many years at the Post Office as his replacement (t-6) on his day off.We had a lot of fun working together,we laughed all the time. He was a very respectable Man and I have nothing but fond thoughts of him. May God Bless him and all that knew him.
Fred Dizonno
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results