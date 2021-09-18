Menu
William Andrew MsGt Usaf Riffle
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Riffle, William Andrew MSgt USAF (Ret)

June 23, 1950 - September 12, 2021

Retired Master Sergeant William Andrew Riffle passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Hospice House in Omaha, NE. He is survived by his wife Janice; their five children, Scott, Jeff, Greg, Mandy and Stephanie; as well as his grandchildren, Pamela, Paige, Samantha, Brianna, RJ, Skylar, Alaya, Dre (pawpaw's little man), Nevaeh and Donnie; and great grandkids, Greyson and Arabella. He is also survived by his mother, Maime; his brothers, David and Robin; his sister, Tammy; sister-in-law, Carolyn, sons-in-law, Rob, Scott and Dre; and daughter-in-law, Erin.

Bill served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1993, where he received many awards and accolades and retired with honors in 1993 at his home near Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, NE.

VISITATION: Monday, September 20 from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 21 at 11am at Chandler Acres Church, 7505 Chandler Acres Drive, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Riffle obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials: Chandler Acres Church.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Sep
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chandler Acres Church
7505 Chandler Acres Drive, Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss he was and great person glad I got to know him. Rest in peace Bill i miss you .. Janice i miss you and sorry for your loss feel free to call me 402 972 1175
Dawn Roos
Friend
November 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
I only had the honor to meet you after the loss of your beautiful Daughter in Law my best friend Tari. Your presence gave so much comfort during that time despite not knowing you well at all. You have an amazing,loving family which is a testimony to who you were. May your family find comfort in knowing you are in Heaven watching over them all until the day you all can be reunited again.
Angel Hanse
September 18, 2021
I love and miss you so much Dad!!! Thank you for the most amazing life that a dad could ever give a daughter!! The memories are engraved in my heart forever. I will honor you for the rest of my life!! Fly high my for er angel and please watch over us from heaven!!
Mandy Fender
Family
September 18, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 18, 2021
