Riffle, William Andrew MSgt USAF (Ret)June 23, 1950 - September 12, 2021Retired Master Sergeant William Andrew Riffle passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Hospice House in Omaha, NE. He is survived by his wife Janice; their five children, Scott, Jeff, Greg, Mandy and Stephanie; as well as his grandchildren, Pamela, Paige, Samantha, Brianna, RJ, Skylar, Alaya, Dre (pawpaw's little man), Nevaeh and Donnie; and great grandkids, Greyson and Arabella. He is also survived by his mother, Maime; his brothers, David and Robin; his sister, Tammy; sister-in-law, Carolyn, sons-in-law, Rob, Scott and Dre; and daughter-in-law, Erin.Bill served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1993, where he received many awards and accolades and retired with honors in 1993 at his home near Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, NE.VISITATION: Monday, September 20 from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 21 at 11am at Chandler Acres Church, 7505 Chandler Acres Drive, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Riffle obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials: Chandler Acres Church.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com