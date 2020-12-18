Menu
William Frederick Seipel
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
Seipel, William Frederick

March 15, 1934 - December 5, 2020

Preceded in death by wife Esther Kathryn Seipel and parents Carl William and Margaret Frances Seipel. He passed away peacefully on the morning of what would have been Esther's 85th birthday, and was looking forward to being with his Savior and his family.

Survived by sons, Bill (Kim), Brian (Donna), Mark (Roxi), and Matt (Kris); and stepsons, Casey Rakes (Heidi), EJ Flemming (Jessica); stepdaughter, Sammie Falls (Tim); 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

William was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Creighton Prep (Class of '52), and a graduate of Omaha University (BS, Civil Engineering). He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years before he retired. After retirement he and Esther moved to their ranch near Stuart, Nebraska, where they lived until returning to Omaha to be near family. He and his beloved wife traveled extensively during their retirement, visiting an incredible 80 countries and all 7 continents of the world. He was a man of many skills and hobbies, was loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew him.

His Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held in Stuart, NE at a future time and date.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
I am sorry for your recent losses They were good people
Robin Alexander Hoppe
December 20, 2020
Our trip to Asia & walking the Great Wall. The trip to Germany, Bob´s POW camp, & finding Bill´s relative , Sooo many memories. The lifelong friendship. The love. I´ll carry these treasured memories forever.
Jan
December 18, 2020
