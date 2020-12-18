Seipel, William FrederickMarch 15, 1934 - December 5, 2020Preceded in death by wife Esther Kathryn Seipel and parents Carl William and Margaret Frances Seipel. He passed away peacefully on the morning of what would have been Esther's 85th birthday, and was looking forward to being with his Savior and his family.Survived by sons, Bill (Kim), Brian (Donna), Mark (Roxi), and Matt (Kris); and stepsons, Casey Rakes (Heidi), EJ Flemming (Jessica); stepdaughter, Sammie Falls (Tim); 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.William was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Creighton Prep (Class of '52), and a graduate of Omaha University (BS, Civil Engineering). He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years before he retired. After retirement he and Esther moved to their ranch near Stuart, Nebraska, where they lived until returning to Omaha to be near family. He and his beloved wife traveled extensively during their retirement, visiting an incredible 80 countries and all 7 continents of the world. He was a man of many skills and hobbies, was loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew him.His Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held in Stuart, NE at a future time and date.