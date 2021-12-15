Storey, William L.September 6, 1937 - December 14, 2021Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Retired from Mutual of Omaha in 1998 as electrical superintendent after 31 years of service.Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Charlotte (Epperson) Storey; brothers, Artie and Leonard and sisters, Pauline Bryson and Rose Profeda.Survived by his wife of 64 years, Wendy (Bamesberger); sons, Timothy and wife Diane, Matthew and wife Ann, Nathan, Daniel and Philip; 9 grandchildren, Dane Christensen, Emily Hodapp (Barry), Grant, Alex, Natalie Tekippe (Mike), Nathan Jr. (Taylor), Allison, Cole, and Levi; great-grandchildren, Lena, Elliott and Madison; brother, Ralph Storey; many nieces andnephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 239 Frank St. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or St. Paul's Early Childhood Center.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com