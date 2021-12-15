Menu
William L. Storey
Abraham Lincoln High School
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Storey, William L.

September 6, 1937 - December 14, 2021

Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Retired from Mutual of Omaha in 1998 as electrical superintendent after 31 years of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Charlotte (Epperson) Storey; brothers, Artie and Leonard and sisters, Pauline Bryson and Rose Profeda.

Survived by his wife of 64 years, Wendy (Bamesberger); sons, Timothy and wife Diane, Matthew and wife Ann, Nathan, Daniel and Philip; 9 grandchildren, Dane Christensen, Emily Hodapp (Barry), Grant, Alex, Natalie Tekippe (Mike), Nathan Jr. (Taylor), Allison, Cole, and Levi; great-grandchildren, Lena, Elliott and Madison; brother, Ralph Storey; many nieces and

nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 239 Frank St. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or St. Paul's Early Childhood Center.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Offering love and support through our prayers to you and your entire family during this difficult time.
Mike and Denise Kephart
Friend
December 17, 2021
Our sincere sympathy and love go out to Wendy and the Storey family on the loss of our good friend Bill. He will be missed and remember as a good hearted guy who always had a smile and kind words for his many friends.
Dick and Eileen Smith
Friend
December 16, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 15, 2021
Wendy, I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. You had so many great years together. I lost my Bill three months ago. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nielsen Claudine
Friend
December 15, 2021
