William T. SsGt Andrews
Andrews, William T. SSgt (Ret.)

February 18, 1949 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, John Henry Jr. and Ethel Adine Andrews. Survived by brothers, Rodney R. (Renee Stubblefield) Andrews and James W. (Janette) Andrews; nephew, Cornelius J. Smith and a host of nieces and nephews.

Private family service will take place. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
