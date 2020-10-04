Menu
William W. West M.D.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
West, William W., M.D.

August 21, 1952 - August 14, 2020

Private Celebration of Life Service: Sunday, October 11th starting at 2pm. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations be made to See, Test & Treat – https://foundation.cap.org/get-involved/see-test-treat-program/.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
live-stream online at www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
