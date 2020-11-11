Anderson Curry and Anderson, Willie and JerilynAnderson Curry, WillieMay 10, 1927 - November 2, 2020Willie Anderson Curry was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Curry; father, James Anderson; and sister, Ruthie Kay Woods.Anderson, JerilynMarch 1, 1938 - November 2, 2020Jerilyn Anderson was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Leola Watson; sisters, Luevenia Young, Vergie Lee Watson, Rachel Watson; brothers, Louis Jordan Watson, Sylvester "Sam" Watson, Joe Watson Jr.; daughter, Linda Faye Watson; and grandson, Justin Watson.Willie and Jerilyn leave to cherish their memory; 3 daughters Alice (Jimmy) McDaniel, Patricia (James) Bridgeman and Kathleen Anderson; their one and only son Clarence Anderson; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE - 402-453-5600