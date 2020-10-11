Markmann, Willie F.



March 11, 1932 - October 9, 2020



Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by wife Norma Jean; parents. William and Selma; brothers, Edwin, and James; and sister Irene Buttermore. Survived by sons, Willie (Marilyn), and Mark; grandchildren, Willie R., and Emilie; sister Viola Ernest; family and friends.



VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 10am at Prospect Hill Cemetery Elkhorn, NE.



Roeder Mortuary



2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.