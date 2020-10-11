Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willie F. Markmann
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Markmann, Willie F.

March 11, 1932 - October 9, 2020

Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by wife Norma Jean; parents. William and Selma; brothers, Edwin, and James; and sister Irene Buttermore. Survived by sons, Willie (Marilyn), and Mark; grandchildren, Willie R., and Emilie; sister Viola Ernest; family and friends.

VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 10am at Prospect Hill Cemetery Elkhorn, NE.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Oct
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Prospect Hill Cemetery
, Elkhorn, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.