To the Marrs Family, I just heard about the passing of Willie on yesterday, July 5th. I had no idea he had past away on June 6th. I would like to give my sympathy and condolences to the Marrs family. He was a good friend and high school football teammate. The last time I had talked with or saw him was back in 2003, as I lived in California. It was myself, Robert Gould, Dean Williams and Flip (if the family doesn't mind). I know he will be missed and all who loved him. I as well, will miss him. May God Bless all of the Marrs family and friends. Robert Duncan

Robert Duncan Friend July 6, 2021