I'm so sorry to hear about Flip's passing. We went to grade school together, lived in the same neighborhood. Had a lot of fun times, great memories to cherish. RIP
James L Green
Friend
July 20, 2021
My dear friend ,So sorry to hear this news , Family. So sorry I miss the funeral, there is no words for us that new flip, he was just flip to us , my dear " Trojan.
Willie Johnson. Tex
Friend
July 7, 2021
To the Marrs Family,
I just heard about the passing of Willie on yesterday, July 5th. I had no idea he had past away on June 6th. I would like to give my sympathy and condolences to the Marrs family. He was a good friend and high school football teammate. The last time I had talked with or saw him was back in 2003, as I lived in California. It was myself, Robert Gould, Dean Williams and Flip (if the family doesn't mind). I know he will be missed and all who loved him. I as well, will miss him. May God Bless all of the Marrs family and friends.
Robert Duncan
Robert Duncan
Friend
July 6, 2021
Please accept our condolences and prayers from the entire GIVEHAND family. Godspeed to Heaven dear brother. Oh Lord take good care of our brother. Peace, Honor and Respect to the Marrs family.
Donald Givehand
School
July 4, 2021
Jamie and Marrs Family I send prayers and Love. Flip was always smiling when I would see him. He helped me whenever I needed it...he will be missed. Rest now
Cora Bristol and Family
Cora Ann Bristol
Friend
June 24, 2021
To the family of Willie, Flip. I just heard of his passing and I am so sorry for your loss. Flip was a high school friend. Always a good person.
Ellen (Brown) White
Friend
June 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.