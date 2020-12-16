White, Willie Jr. "Bill" | MSgt USAF (Ret)Willie "Bill" White, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at UNMC.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bettye; two sons, Keith White (Lorita) and James Lewis; brother, Carl White of Houston, TX; a host of nieces and nephews, including favorite niece Velinda Lynem. Preceded in death by parents, Willie Sr. and Georgia White; brother, Richard Milton White.VISITATION following CDC guidelines Thursday, December 17th, from 9-11am, followed by Private Funeral Service at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Family requests all wear masks and social distancing. To view a live broadcast of the visitation and service, go to the website below and click the link on the White obituary. INTERMENT: Thursday, December 17th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials Bellevue Food Pantry.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com