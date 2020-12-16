Menu
Willie "Bill" White Jr. MsGt USAF Ret
White, Willie Jr. "Bill" | MSgt USAF (Ret)

Willie "Bill" White, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at UNMC.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bettye; two sons, Keith White (Lorita) and James Lewis; brother, Carl White of Houston, TX; a host of nieces and nephews, including favorite niece Velinda Lynem. Preceded in death by parents, Willie Sr. and Georgia White; brother, Richard Milton White.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines Thursday, December 17th, from 9-11am, followed by Private Funeral Service at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Family requests all wear masks and social distancing. To view a live broadcast of the visitation and service, go to the website below and click the link on the White obituary. INTERMENT: Thursday, December 17th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials Bellevue Food Pantry.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
He now rests in peace in the arms of the angels.
Betty Ramsay
December 17, 2020
Kenneth Matayor
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and your family during this difficult time. May God continue to comfort and give you strength. We love yall.
Terry,Loretta, and Shanequa
December 16, 2020
Yvonne Evans
December 16, 2020
Yvonne Evans
December 16, 2020
Yvonne Evans
December 16, 2020
I want to extend my sympathies to all of Bill's family, loved ones and friends. I worked with Bill for many years at OPPD. Bill was just the nicest person and he always had a smile on his face. Again, I am so sorry for this huge loss.
Phyllis Fuhs
December 16, 2020
