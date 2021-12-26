Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willis Wayne Woodring
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Woodring, Willis Wayne

May 17, 1933 - December 21, 2021

Survived by his wife, Pat; daughters: Deb Hassler, Brenda Fisher, and Denice Swanson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

CELEBRATION OF WILLIS' LIFE: Wednesday, December 29, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.