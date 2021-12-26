Woodring, Willis Wayne



May 17, 1933 - December 21, 2021



Survived by his wife, Pat; daughters: Deb Hassler, Brenda Fisher, and Denice Swanson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.



CELEBRATION OF WILLIS' LIFE: Wednesday, December 29, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.