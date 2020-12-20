Moseman, Willmer HermanSeptember 12, 1922 - December 17, 2020Willmer Herman Moseman was born September 12, 1922 near Oakland, NE at the farm of August and Frieda (Meyer) Moseman. He passed away December 17, 2020 at Oakland Heights in Oakland. Willmer attended rural Rock School near his parents' farm and graduated from Oakland High School.Willmer married Mildred Ann Schlecht of Beemer in August 1947. After their wedding at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, they operated a farm west of Oakland for 40 years before retiring to Oakland.Willmer's long record of public service included posts as Secretary of the Rock School District 48 School Board, Oakland Township Clerk, Chairman of the Friends of Oakland Foundation, Sexton of the Oakland Cemetery Board, and Council Member and Trustee of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, Nebraska.Willmer was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Vernolt.Survivors include his wife, Mildred of Oakland; his son and daughter-in-law, Merlin and Beth (Pokrant) Moseman of Kingwood, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Ralph Fleischman of Amarillo, TX; son and daughter-in-law Captain James and Emily Moseman USN (Ret.) of Chestertown, MD; son, Gerald Moseman of Alexandria, VA; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and David Shukovsky of Sarasota, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Maureen (Kelly) Moseman of Omaha, NE; and daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Paul Connolly, Bethesda, MD; 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 10am, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, NE. VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. WAKE SERVICE: 7pm at the Church. BURIAL: Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, NE. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.Memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, NE, Friends of Oakland Foundation Scholarship Fund.Pelan Funeral Services OaklandOakland, NE 68045 | 402-685-5673