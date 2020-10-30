Menu
Wilma J. Moore
Moore, Wilma J.

August 2, 1929 - October 28, 2020

Preceded in death by Husband, James "Jim" Moore; and Parents, Heinrich and Philippine Jakob; brother, Willy Jakob; Sister, Margot Schindler; and Grandson, Ari Moore. Survived by sons and daughter-in law: Bill and Judy Moore, Harry Moore, Steve and Denise Moore; daughter and son-in law: Hope and Will McCain; 13 Grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 2nd from 12 Noon to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Heart Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
