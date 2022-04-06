Vinski, Wilma E. (Deines)
March 5, 1919 - April 3, 2022
Age 103. Preceded in death by husband, James J. Vinski; daughters, Elisabeth Kisicki and Carolyn Jane Vinski. Survived by sons, James, Thomas and Anthony (Jennifer) Vinski; daughters, Wilma K. Vinski, Laura Rocha and Angeline (Jeffrey) Rodenbarger; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 10am Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. VISITATION Thursday 4-7pm with 6:30pm Vigil Service at Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Wilma's obit and Stream Service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or American Heart Association
