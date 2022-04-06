Menu
Wilma E. Vinski
1919 - 2022
BORN
1919
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Vinski, Wilma E. (Deines)

March 5, 1919 - April 3, 2022

Age 103. Preceded in death by husband, James J. Vinski; daughters, Elisabeth Kisicki and Carolyn Jane Vinski. Survived by sons, James, Thomas and Anthony (Jennifer) Vinski; daughters, Wilma K. Vinski, Laura Rocha and Angeline (Jeffrey) Rodenbarger; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 10am Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. VISITATION Thursday 4-7pm with 6:30pm Vigil Service at Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Wilma's obit and Stream Service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Heart Association

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2022.
