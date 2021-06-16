Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma M. Vittitoe
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Vittitoe, Wilma M.

September 25, 1930 - June 14, 2021 Age 90

Preceded in death by husband, Carl F. Vittitoe; brother, Robert E. Arterburn. Survived by sons, Robert Vittitoe (Barbara) and Michael Vittitoe; grandchildren, Nicholas H. G. Vittitoe (fiancé Sarah Sutton) and Pierson A. Vittitoe; sister, Patricia Becher (Herb); "sons," Edward Franz and Herman Colvin (Susan); nephew, Mark Ladrow; niece, Virginia O'Neil.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 17, 4-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 18, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Vittitoe obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.