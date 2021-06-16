Vittitoe, Wilma M.
September 25, 1930 - June 14, 2021 Age 90
Preceded in death by husband, Carl F. Vittitoe; brother, Robert E. Arterburn. Survived by sons, Robert Vittitoe (Barbara) and Michael Vittitoe; grandchildren, Nicholas H. G. Vittitoe (fiancé Sarah Sutton) and Pierson A. Vittitoe; sister, Patricia Becher (Herb); "sons," Edward Franz and Herman Colvin (Susan); nephew, Mark Ladrow; niece, Virginia O'Neil.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 17, 4-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 18, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Vittitoe obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
