Gunn, Windell



July 30, 1940 - September 2, 2021



Age 81. Survived by wife of over 39 years, Carol; children, Connie (Richard) Kelly, and Wendell, Jr. (Monique); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Woodrow, Jr. (Mary), Albert (Mary), and Leon (Priscilla); sister, Victoria (Eddie) James; a host of other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Melvina; daughter, Candi Gunn-Bermundez; son, Windell Vasser; brothers, Willie, Laban, and Larry; and sisters, Loisteen Baker and Helen Clopton.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, September 8, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service from 10-11am, all at Mount Calvary Community Church, 5112 Ames Avenue, Omaha. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE



402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.