Windell Gunn
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Gunn, Windell

July 30, 1940 - September 2, 2021

Age 81. Survived by wife of over 39 years, Carol; children, Connie (Richard) Kelly, and Wendell, Jr. (Monique); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Woodrow, Jr. (Mary), Albert (Mary), and Leon (Priscilla); sister, Victoria (Eddie) James; a host of other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Melvina; daughter, Candi Gunn-Bermundez; son, Windell Vasser; brothers, Willie, Laban, and Larry; and sisters, Loisteen Baker and Helen Clopton.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, September 8, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service from 10-11am, all at Mount Calvary Community Church, 5112 Ames Avenue, Omaha. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE

402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mount Calvary Community Church
5112 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Sep
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mount Calvary Community Church
5112 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, Please know my thoughts and Healing Energies are with you in this time of grief. Regards...Beth Furlong (VNA Board)
Beth Furlong
September 7, 2021
