Bosse, Winona "Winnie" May



August 28, 1922 - December 22, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Earl F. Bosse. Survived by daughter, Karen (Mike) Butler; grandchildren, Lisa (Rod), and Jeff (Kayla); and great-grandchildren, Taryn, Brayden, Caden, and Bryce. Memorial service at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.